Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

Grand Health Alliance organises protest

National

 
March 10, 2020

LAHORE: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) held a protest demonstration in front of Punjab Assembly on Monday against presenting of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutes (Reforms) Act 2019 in the provincial parliament for approval. Under the banner of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), a large number of young consultants, doctors, nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare associations staged a sit-in at Faisal Chowk on The Mall.

