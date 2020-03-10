College marks golden jubilee

Islamabad:Declaring 2020 as its golden jubilee year, the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 launched celebrations on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of the chief guest, Professor Ali Yar, ex-principal Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran after which the Principal of the college Professor Qasim Masood officially inaugurated the celebrations by cutting the ribbon. Colorful balloons were released to the sky to mark the start of opening ceremony.

A large number of students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the college were present on the occasion. Students of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir showcased their talents in the form of cultural song and dance performances.

Professor Dr Waseem Ahmed Khan and Professor Waseem Raja organised the various events of the ceremony in befitting manner. Two Tug of war competitions were held. The first competition was between the students of intermediate and degree classes. Degree classes won the competition. The second competition, a tug of war, took place between teaching and non-teaching staff. Teachers won the competition.

Speaking to the audience, Principal of the college Professor Qasim Masood said from very modest beginnings in 1969, the college grew leaps and bounds, and now stands tall and proud with outstanding teaching faculty equipped with knowledge, impressive building, expansive playing fields, and beautifully landscaped area.

The chief guest acknowledged the role of H-8 College in imparting education. He announced prizes for the students who will secure positions in the upcoming annual examination of FBISE.