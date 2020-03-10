CM Usman Buzdar greets Hindu community on Holi

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Hindu community on their festival of Holi and said that this festival promotes brotherhood in the society.

Joint celebrations of different festivals promote love and affection, unity and socialisation, he added. He stated that people belonging to different faiths were equal citizens while Hindu community had played an important role in national development. He reiterated that all the religious minorities had complete protection and religious freedom and they had been included in the national mainstream by providing equal opportunities of progress. We should promote the message of brotherhood, peace and love by participating in each others' joys, concluded the chief minister.