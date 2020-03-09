Imran vows to help womenfolk lead safe and prosperous lives

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the observance of International Women’s Day was a commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to women.

“In this effort we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” the Prime Minister said his message on International Women’s Day.

He said it was indeed encouraging to see that Pakistani women were proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at the national and international level. “I firmly believe that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to our women.

“I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” the PM office media wing quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Separately, President Arif Alvi said the financial inclusion of women was imperative for their empowerment in the society. Addressing a ceremony arranged by the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH), the President underlined the need for collective efforts to ensure women’s inheritance rights, health, education, violence free environment and equal opportunities in all strata of society.

He further linked the creation of awareness in society about the importance of economic inclusion of women along with their inheritance rights which were flagrantly denied in the society due to the prevalence of certain outdated cultural customs in various areas of the country.

He said: “For the first time in the world’s history, the religion of Islam in very clear terms had ensured women’s rights to inheritance which even did not find place in the Western countries for long.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to women in his message on International Women’s Day. Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar quoted Gen Bajwa as paying tribute to all women of Pakistan “who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society”. He added: “Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation.”