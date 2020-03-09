Hatton grabs lead but McIlroy lurks at brutal Bay Hill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIAMI: Britain’s Tyrrell Hatton fired a one-over par 73 in a brutal third round at windy Bay Hill to seize a two-stroke lead Saturday at the US PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The 28-year-old Englishman, playing only his second tournament since a surgery in November, closed with a dramatic 31-foot birdie putt — the day’s third birdie at 18 — to stand on six-under 210.
“It was extremely tough out there,” Hatton said. “You could be made to look pretty silly at times without hitting too bad a golf shot. It was just amazing how much firmer the greens got throughout the day.”
Rory McIlroy was hot on his heels after a difficult day in Orlando where the scoring average soared to 76. “It felt like a US Open out there, so yeah, it was a good test,” McIlroy said. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can.” McIlroy shot 73 to share second on 212 with Australian Marc Leishman.
