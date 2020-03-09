Hatton grabs lead but McIlroy lurks at brutal Bay Hill

MIAMI: Britain’s Tyrrell Hatton fired a one-over par 73 in a brutal third round at windy Bay Hill to seize a two-stroke lead Saturday at the US PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old Englishman, playing only his second tournament since a surgery in November, closed with a dramatic 31-foot birdie putt — the day’s third birdie at 18 — to stand on six-under 210.

“It was extremely tough out there,” Hatton said. “You could be made to look pretty silly at times without hitting too bad a golf shot. It was just amazing how much firmer the greens got throughout the day.”

Rory McIlroy was hot on his heels after a difficult day in Orlando where the scoring average soared to 76. “It felt like a US Open out there, so yeah, it was a good test,” McIlroy said. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can.” McIlroy shot 73 to share second on 212 with Australian Marc Leishman.