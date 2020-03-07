JICA delegation visits Multan Wasa

MULTAN: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation met with Wasa Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio during its visit to head office here on Friday.The Wasa MD briefed the delegation on the functioning of Wasa and problems facing agency regarding water supply and sanitation.

Chandio said Wasa was providing sewerage facilities to 67 percent and water supply facility to 55 percent population of the city. He said the number of Wasa consumers have crossed 345,000 figure.

He said Wasa was facing financial crisis due to low tariff and they were also facing troubles in operational matters due to old machinery. He said 297 million gallon sewerage water was flowing in city every day while 59 million gallon water was being thrown into river after cleaning through Suraj Miani waste water treatment plant.