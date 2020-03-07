Roadmap to improve criminal justice system approved in KP

PESHAWAR: The Cabinet Sub-Committee for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights unanimously approved the key 'Rule of Law Roadmap Priorities,' which is aim at decreasing acquittal rate in serious crimes and also reduce case disposal time and burden in overcrowded prisons, with a focus on under-trial prisoners.

“The objective of the roadmap priorities is to build the trust of citizens seeking support from the Rule of Law Institutions in the province, which truly depicts the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan,” said Sultan Mohammad Khan, Minister of Law Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while addressing the session.

He emphasised that the roadmap approach guides the institutions for improving their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination towards the effective dispensation of justice.

On behalf of the chief minister and provincial government, he assured his full support in taking up the process of roadmap implementation in coordination with the criminal justice institutions for achieving the milestones in timely and effective manners. He said that all the key issues identified and discussed should be addressed at all levels as required and that the Cabinet Sub-Committee should move towards finding solutions in its next meeting.

Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, presented a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of police for the delivery of roadmap results. He shared the initiatives being taken to improve investigation standards and quality including the increased focus on the provision of the victim support services. He also shared the recommendations for the budgetary revisions necessary to institutionalise the measures to be taken for the reform agenda of the roadmap.