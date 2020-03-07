IGP pins badges to 5 promoted police officials

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday pinned the badges of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to the five officials promoted in BS-18.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the five newly promoted SPs including Farhat Abbass Kazmi, Arif Hussain Shah, Safeer Hussain Bhatti, Fida Hussain Satti and Arshad Mehmood. These officers have been promoted from rank of DSP to SP and the IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

He also made a group photo with newly promoted police officials and said that they would be given new assignments soon.