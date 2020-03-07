JI holds press conference

Islamabad: Jamaat e Islami (JI) has demanded of the government to pass benefits of reduction in oil prices in the international market to the masses. Addressing a press conference, the JI central naib ameer termed meager relief given to masses in prices of petroleum products as anti-poor measure.

He told newsmen that Jamaat was continuing mass contact campaign against increasing inflation and joblessness.

Mian Aslam said the government had taken U turn on its every promise and instead of providing 10 million jobs, rendered over two million people as jobless and took Rs11 thousand billion loan in the last 18 months.

Nasarullah Randhawa, the JI Islamabad ameer, said they would organize 15 protest demonstrations in the federal capital against price and other problems being faced by the people. He said that Jamaat would also move the court if the Government does not give its anti masses measures