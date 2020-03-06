Effective measures taken to control coronavirus: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with anchorpersons, columnists and senior journalists on Thursday and apprised them of the steps being taken by the Punjab government to deal with the coronavirus. Talking to them, he stated that coronavirus had spread in more than 80 countries where 95,000 people had been affected by it. The number of affectees in China is 80,000 while more than 53,000 patients have been recovered.

Meanwhile, more than 3,200 patients have lost their lives, he said, adding that number of coronavirus patients was five in Pakistan while no coronavirus case had been reported in Punjab. However, comprehensive SOPs are being implemented to deal with the coronavirus threat, he added.

The chief minister observed that media’s role in public sensitisation was important, adding that the Punjab government started precautionary measures many days before reporting of coronavirus case in Pakistan. A cabinet committee has been constituted to keep a vigilant eye on a daily basis, he said. Similarly, Rs236 million have been released for the procurement of necessary equipment and high dependency units have been set up in the hospitals of central, north and South Punjab. Similarly, foreigners’ screening is being done at airports and other entry points, he added. He said the Punjab government was in close contact with the federal government and situation was being monitored round-the-clock. The Punjab government is ready to deal with any situation and I have held meetings as well as visited coronavirus monitoring control room, he added.

The coronavirus diagnostic facility is available in Lahore and pilgrims coming from Iran have also been screened. Similarly, a working group has been constituted to take steps, he said.

Replying to a question about southern Punjab secretariat, the chief minister said funds had been allocated in the budget for southern Punjab secretariat and a meeting had also been called in the CM Office. Prime Minister Imran Khan will be given a briefing about the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat next week. He added that good relations exist with PML-Q in Punjab.

open defecation: Usman Buzdar inaugurated Open Defecation-free Punjab Project at his office on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said this project directly relates to the health of the people as more than 13 per cent of citizens are deprived of the toilet facility. Meanwhile, 74 per cent of poor families are facing difficulties due to the lack of toilet facility. He informed that this project has been launched in collaboration with UNICEF in 1,775 villages of Jhang, Chiniot, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Khushab, DG Khan and Rajanpur. These districts have been chosen after a survey and two lakh toilets will be constructed in three years to facilitate more than 75,000 families, he added.