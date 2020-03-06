KE appoints its first female CxO

KARACHI: Mahreen Aziz Khan has joined K-Electric (KE) as the first female CxO since the company’s transformation began in 2009, the power utility said in a statement.

“Khan is part of the KE leadership as chief marketing & communications officer (CMCO) and this also makes her the first female CMCO at the company,” the statement said.

It said after studying law from Cambridge University, Khan qualified as a barrister and had also studied Public Policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. “She has more than 19 years of experience in strategic communications, media, and public policy,” the statement added.

Commenting on her appointment she said, “Harnessing the energy and creativity of women in the workforce is a huge advantage not only for KE, but for Pakistan as a whole. We are committed to creating value and contributing to Pakistan’s economy and growth.”