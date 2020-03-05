290 mini hydel power stations completed in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed construction of 290 Mini Hydel Power Stations (MHPSs) while 66 more mini power stations will be completed in June this year.

The completed power stations have been handed over to the local communities to ensure the provision of uninterrupted power to the local population at affordable rates. In the second phase of the initiative, sites have been identified for the construction of 672 similar power stations and work on the same will be started in the next financial year.

This was told to a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the overall performance of Energy and Power Department. The chief minister was given detailed briefing on the performance of the department with special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited and Pakhtunkhwa Energy and Power Development Organization. The meeting was also briefed about the progress so far made on the under completion major power projects including Drar Khuar, Machai, Renola, Jabori, Matiltan, Koto and Lawi.