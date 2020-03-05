In case of rain, tie can be extended

ISLAMABAD: If the March 6-7 Davis Cup playoff tie between Pakistan and Slovenia is completely washed out, rules say the tie can be extended for two days.

Rain and further forecast of wet weather threaten the tie at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Clause 58.1.2.1 of Davis Cup playing rules states: “Nations must stay and play for two further days if necessary to conclude the tie. If the tie has not been concluded after those two days, every effort must be made to conclude the tie on further third and fourth day.”

58.1.2.2 reads: “If a player’s others commitments make it impossible for him to stay longer than two days after the initially-scheduled completion date, then the Referee will postpone the tie. The Davis Cup Committee then notify the two nations concerned of the new dates by which the tie must be played and concluded.”

“In all probability the tie will be completed if not by Saturday then at all cost by Monday. So, it is unlikely that it will be rescheduled,” an official told ‘The News’.