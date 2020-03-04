Sana challenges call-up notices by NAB

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President and MNA Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court, challenging call-up notices by the NAB in an inquiry into his assets.

Through a petition, Sana pleaded that the NAB initiated its probe against the same assets already frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) following a drug case against him. He said both the NAB and the ANF are the institutions of the federal government. The inquiry by the bureau amounted to double jeopardy, he added.

Moreover, the parliamentarian said all the assets he owned are already declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said the NAB acted beyond its jurisdiction and started issuing him summons to appear in its inquiry. He asked the court to set aside the summons by the bureau for being unlawful.