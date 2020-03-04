41 booked as two groups exchange fire

FAISALABAD: Sahianwala police have registered a case against 41 persons of two groups on the charge of exchange of fire between them.

Chadhar Group and Waseer Group resorted to firing over an old enmity at Chak 45/JB. The case was registered against 20 persons of Chadhar group, including Abdur Razzaq, Imran, Irfan, Umar Hayat, Shamsher, Fateh Sher, Ghulam Ali, Falak Sher, Anwar, Abbas, Liaqat Ali, Farooq, Atta, Sanaullah, Ata Muhammad and Amjad Ali while 21 persons of Waseer Group were also booked. They include Amjad, Hasan Bilal, Meeri, Nawaz, Shehbaz, Imran, Sher, Anwar, Hasan, Samiullah and Muhsan Raza.

‘Govt striving to improve living standard of masses’: MNA Chaudhry Asim Nazir said that the government was striving hard to improve the living standard of the masses by providing them all basic amenities of lives at their doorsteps.

Inaugurating gas supply to Chak 205/RB in his constituency, he said that the government had set its priorities to utilise all available resources for the national progress.

In this connection, development work would be initiated across the country.

He added that gas supply would be ensured in all villages of his constituency soon. Later, MNA Ch Asim Nazir along with Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin and MPA Ch Ali Akhtar lit fire to inaugurate gas supply.

Two-day job fair: The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) would organise a two-day job fair and industrial expo here from March 4.

A university spokesperson said that Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq would preside over the event.