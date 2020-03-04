Pope ‘tests negative for coronavirus’ as Vatican ups controls

Vatican City: Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe´s worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the Messaggero newspaper report, and sources said it was unlikely the Holy See would comment on the pope´s health Tuesday. Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy this weekend, after axing all public meetings at the end of last week over the cold. “Unfortunately, a cold forced me not to take part this year,” the 83-year-old pontiff told a crowd on Saint Peter´s Square after suffering two coughing fits while reciting his traditional Angelus Prayer. The new coronavirus has spread from China across much of the world, Italy among the worst affected with over 2,000 people infected and 52 deaths.