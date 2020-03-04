Plea against Aurat March disposed of

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking a permanent ban on holding of Aurat March, directed the deputy commissioner and DIG operations Lahore to expedite its decision on an application seeking permission to hold the march as per law.

“Under the Constitution every citizen has the fundamental right to assemble peacefully and this right could not be restricted, the CJ said, adding that the marchers should refrain from hate speech and immorality. Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing two applications against and in support of the Aurat March-scheduled to be held on March 8.

Advocate Saqib Jillani, on behalf of the march organisers, presented to the court five-point guidelines set for the posters and placards at the upcoming march. The guidelines require the participants to refrain from using any language or images on their posters and placards discriminatory towards any religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender or gender identity. The organizers will not condone any messages that will instigate or promote violence or hate speech.

The CJ observed that no hate speech, slogans and placards should be allowed that could hurt sentiments of any segment of society. The lawyer said the organisers could not take responsibility of individual acts of the participants who would be thousands in number. Chief Justice Sheikh observed that the court was cognizant of this fact but even then the organizers were supposed to act with responsibility.

Earlier, the DIG operations submitted a report and stated a threat alert received though reliable sources that ex-TTP had carried out “recce” of few areas in Lahore as targets for terrorist activities as per their convenience.

The areas included Lahore Press Club, Mall Road and Qurban Lines. It said the activity was likely to be carried out during any public gathering such as sit-in and the venue of the Aurat March was in close vicinity of Mall Road.

The CJ disposed of the applications from both sides on the subject of the march and directed the district administration to decide the application for the NoC of the activity as per the law and guidelines furnished by the organizers.

In the main petition, the chief justice directed the FIA to hold an inquiry into leak of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s son’s wedding pictures with malicious intent and find out the culprits. Advocate Siddique complained to the court that there had been a targeted campaign on social media against the former justice and a dam fund established by the Supreme Court.