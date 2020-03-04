Artistes urge govt to implement cultural policy

PESHAWAR: Artistes and folk singers on Tuesday asked the provincial government to implement the cultural policy for the benefit of the art and artiste community.

The demand came at an event organised by the Hunari Tolana in collaboration with the Cultural Journalists Forum (CJF), Cultural Committee Peshawar Press Club, and Da Hunar Warisan at Zubair Mir Hall here to celebrate the World Music Freedom Day. A large number of artistes, folk singers, poets and music lovers attended the event. The artistes through several resolutions urged the provincial Culture Department to implement its cultural policy in letter and spirit. Noted artistes and instrumentalists hailing from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including tribal districts displayed their art.

Senior folk singers, Ustad Nawab Ali, Ahmad Gul, Fayyaz Kheshgi, Faraz Afridi and Kabul Jan performed at the event while sittar, tabla and flute artistes also exhibited their art. President of Hunari Tolana, Rashid Khan highlighted the salient features of folk music and also pinpointed issues of the artiste community. He asked the government to rebuild of Music Street in Peshawar for practicing, marketing and preservation of folk music. He said the Music Street in Dabgari had destroyed many years ago that caused huge loss to folk music and artistes at large.

The folk artiste said that the government should issue Sehat Insaf Cards to deserving artistes forthwith, as most of the senior artistes had been bedridden since long. “We demand the government to award projects of organizing cultural events directly to professional folk artistes instead of non-professional contractors,” he stated. Senior folk singer, Fazal Wahab Dard said that organising such events would not only help revive local music but would also provide opportunities to folk artistes to earn a decent living and transfer their art to next generation as well.