PCG seizes Iranian diesel, contraband items worth Rs54 million

Officials of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Tuesday announced that they have seized non-custom paid vehicles, Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items during their raids over the past week.

According to a spokesperson for the PCG, personnel of the PCG conducted a raid, acting on credible information from intelligence resources, at the Naka Khari Check Post near Windar. During their operation, they seized a non-custom paid car and also a Land Cruiser, said the spokesperson, adding that three smugglers were also taken into custody.

In another raid at the Naka Khari Check Post near Windar, the spokesperson said a PCG mobile patrol team confiscated 55,635 litres of Iranian diesel in different vehicles, and arrested five alleged smugglers.

PCG officials confiscated 2,235 kilogrammes of betel nuts, 755 tyres, 2,215 packets of Indian gutka, 1,955 packets of cigarette, 47 bags of China salt, 815 packets of naswar and 200 kilogrammes of cloth from different vehicles during checking at the Naka Khari Check Post near Windar, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, PCG mobile patrol teams seized 98,000 litres of Iranian diesel in Badoak and Shadi Kaur areas near Pasni, Balochistan, the spokesperson said. The PCG Marine Wing officials also sized 4,500 litres of Iranian diesel at the Karachi Fish Harbour, the spokesperson added.

The approximate value of the seized goods in the market is Rs54 millions, said the spokesperson.