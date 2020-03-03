Chinese experts visit locusts-hit areas

JHANG: A team of the Chinese experts on Monday visited the locusts hit areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari. The team visited with the collaboration of the Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research. The Chinese experts would present a detailed report and technical recommendations about the control of locusts and to save the crops. During the visit, DC Tahir Wattoo briefed that the district administration through the Agriculture Department experts ensured proper spray on 6,000 acres land of locusts affected areas. The DC said that required machinery was provided and awareness camps had also been established in the locusts hit areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari. The officials of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.