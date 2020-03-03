30 outlaws arrested with ‘Travel Eye’ help

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has expressed satisfaction that software solutions developed by Lahore police are yielding good results and 30 wanted outlaws have been arrested in one month with the help of “Travel Eye” software.

“Manuel system is no more effective in present era of modern technology and use of computerised system was the need of the hour” observed the CCPO. He stated this while chairing a meeting to review progress on Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software. SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat Ali, SP Security Bilal Zafar and PITB representatives also attended the meeting. The CCPO urged that the entire mechanism should be activated as soon as Travel Eye generates notification.

Respective divisional SPs and SHOs should be aware of the alert immediately, directed the CCPO. He instructed PITB experts to make integrated reporting mechanisms more efficient. Zulfiqar Hameed expressed his commitment that the Travel Eye and Hotel Eye would be gradually integrated to keep an eye on the wanted and the suspects. “After including the bus terminals in ‘Eye-Net’ we will extend the system towards cargo monitoring, which will also include railway cargos” vowed Zulfiqar Hameed.

Meanwhile, the CCPO distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among nine cops of Lahore police for showing good performance. The awards distribution ceremony held at CCPO office, here Monday. A total of cash prizes amounting Rs365,000 were distributed among beneficiaries. Six officers were awarded with commendation certificates (CC-I) and three employees were awarded with CC-II. Inspector Hussain was given Rs90,000 and CC-I for arresting the accused in an important case.