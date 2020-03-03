ICCI inks accord with college

Islamabad:The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Superior College, Islamabad Region to get discount in admission and tuition fee for the children of its members and staff.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at ICCI in which Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Convener, ICCI Education Sub-Committee and Shahzada Suneel Azeem, Regional Director, Superior College, Islamabad College signed the MoU. Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Javed Baloch, Sheikh Ziam Zafar and others were also present at the occasion.

By signing MoU, Superior College will provide 40 per cent discount in tuition fee and admission to the children of ICCI Members and staff. The Superior College would also provide free education to financially deprived students as recommended by ICCI. The discounts shall be offered by Superior College to the children of members and staff of ICCI by showing membership card or recommendation letter of Chamber. ICCI will give exposure to students of Superior College by engaging them in its events. ICCI will guide the students of Superior College for taking entrepreneurial ventures. ICCI guest speakers could visit Superior College to give talk about business development topics.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that during election campaign, members were assured to get discounts for them from hospitals and educational institutions and signing MoU with Superior College was a right step in that direction. He said that more discounts from other hospitals, schools and colleges would be obtained for ICCI members. He said that youth was the future of our country and they have a bright future in entrepreneurship.