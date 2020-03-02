Steps to curb crime in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The district administration is rapidly implementing development programmes and public welfare schemes, said Commissioner Ishrat Ali

Addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee in his office here, he said that effective strategies had been adopted to curb crime and maintain law and order situation. He said that measures were being taken in a coordinated manner in the matters of public welfare. He said that concrete steps were being taken to further improve the quality of service of government departments. He said that the development of Faisalabad was one of the priorities.

RPO Raja Rafat Mukhtar said that establishing peace and law and order was a priority for which all available resources were being utilised. He said that effective measures had been devised to prevent street crime.

Parliamentarians expressed their satisfaction over the pace of implementation of development programmes in the district and said that the timely completion of public welfare schemes was the focus of the policies of the present government. They lauded the performance of the district police and said that they should continue to assist in this regard. They said that the buildings bylaws should be implemented to ensure that no building should be constructed without the approval of maps.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, DG FDA Sohail Khawaja, ADCs Asma Ejaz Cheema, Fazal-e-Rabi Cheema, CTO Sardar Asif, ACs Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Aurangzeb Sindhu, Punjab Minister for CMIT Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, parliamentarians Ch Asim Nazeer, Nawab Shair Waseer, Faizullah Kamoka, Nasrullah Ghuman, Ch Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar and other participated in the meeting.