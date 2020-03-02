Shoaib bags 2nd successive Int’l Jr Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) came back from one set down to beat Ayar Goklap (TUR) to land his second successive title winning Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF International Junior Tennis title at the PTF Complex courts Sunday.

Following two days of rain that forced boys single final postponement till Sunday, Shoaib lost the first set against talented Turkish player before winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In the first set Ayar built up 3-1 lead by breaking 4th game of Shoaib in which he hit two double faults. Shoaib levelled the score 3-3 by breaking 7th game of Ayar.

The score went up to 5-5 all as both held their respective serves. After holding his own, Ayer broke Shoaib to take the first set at 7-5.In the second set Ayer kept the same pressure and built up 3-1 lead by breaking 2nd game of Shoaib.

Shoaib changed the game plan and started playing long rallies from the base line to level the score 3-3. He broke 5th game of Ayar and went on win the second set at 6-4;

Shoaib was seen in excellent rhythm in third set where he took commanding 4-0 lead. Ayar then reduced the lead 3-4 by breaking 8th game of Shaoib.Pakistan top junior did not allow his opponent to change the pace of the game and won the final set at 6-4.

Both youngsters displayed excellent game of tennis which was appreciated by good number of tennis lovers. The match lasted 1 hours 53 minutes.Akbar Durrani, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies among the winner and runner-up.

Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation, Col Gul Rehman Secretary PTF also witnessed singles final.Result: Muhammad Shaoib (PAK) bt Ayar Goklap (TUR) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.