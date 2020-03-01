Pakistan face S Africa in crucial women

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on South Africa in crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match.

Both Pakistan and South Africa have all to play for when they clash in a do or die encounter of Group-B at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday. South Africa are currently leading the group with four points coming from two victories, while Pakistan have a win and a loss in their two matches.

Opener Javeria Khan will lead the team on Sunday following Bismah Maroof's injury in Pakistan's last match against England, which ruled her out of the remaining tournament.

Pakistan have two points from two games (win against West Indies, defeat to England), a win tomorrow will give Pakistan a real shot at a semifinal spot considering their last match is against lowly Thailand. On the other hand a victory for South Africa will almost guarantee a semi-final spot for them.

The two teams competed in an enthralling five-match T20I series last year which was won by South Africa 3-2, with Pakistan winning the first and the third match of the series.

Pakistan began their campaign in style on Wednesday when they defeated the West Indies by eight wickets at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. England defeated them in their second match on Friday which was played at the same venue. Sunday’s Pakistan-South Africa match begins at 9am (PST).

Pakistan squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Javeria Khan (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.