Ch Manzoor challenges Sheikh Rashid for debate

ISLAMABAD: The PPP General Secretary for Central Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed has challenged Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid to have a debate with him about the performance of his ministry.

Chaudhry Manzoor alleged that after gulping the hard-earned money of railway employees, Sheikh Rashid is showing Railways as a department in profit. He said that since Sheikh Rashid has become railway minister, 290 people have been killed and over 200 injured in accidents. He said that so far 24 accidents in Karachi Division, 19 in Sukkur Division, 19 in Lahore Division, six in Multan Division and eight in Rawalpindi Division have happened.

Ch Manzoor said that Sheikh Rashid started Mianwali Express without any preparation and this train experienced an accident on the very first trip, killing 12 people. He said whenever there is a discussion on Sheikh Rashid's incapability and inability to run his ministry, he starts talking about politics and uses foul language against his opponents.

The PPP leader demanded Sheikh Rashid to tender resignation for his inability to run the ministry.