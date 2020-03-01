13 outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 13 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special team under the supervision of SDPO Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjah including SHO Sector I-9 Police station along with others arrested car lifters namely Qadeer Shah and recovered stolen car from him. While police arrested accused Muhammad Amin and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him.

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa along with others arrested two drug pushers namely Amjad and Shamoon Masih and recovered 1.115 kilogram hashish and 16 bottles wine from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Rehmat-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. CIA police arrested two accused Said-Ur-Rehman and Juma Khan and recovered two 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Farooq Imtaiz and recovered 220-gram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested accused Adnan Haider and recovered 1.595 gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested accused Waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested accused Sadaqat Ali, Faisal Hussain and Naseer Ahmed and recovered 595 gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.