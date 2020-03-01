Steyn joins Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD: South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has joined Islamabad United after reaching here early Saturday morning.

Steyn has reached Pakistan late as he was representing South Africa in

the recently-concluded t­h­r­e­e-m­atch Twenty20 International series against Australia.

The pace bowler’s arrival is considered as a major boost for the depleted Islamabad United attack that has struggled to defend even big targets against Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League.

Meanwhile, Yasir Shah comes in as a replacement for Mohammad Mohsin in Peshawar Zalmi’s squad, it was announced on Saturday.

According to a press release, the replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee.

Mohsin, the 23-year-old leg-spinner, split the webbing between his middle and ring fingers of the left hand while fielding in his side’s fixture against Lahore