100 wheelchairs donated to differently-abled individuals

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with the Marvi Rural Development Organization (MRDO) donated 100 wheelchairs to differently-abled individuals belonging to Ghotki and Khairpur at Shah Latif University, Khairpur.

According to a press release, many dignitaries came forward to support the noble cause. They included Member Provincial Assembly Munawar Wassan, CEO MRDO Sughra Solangi, Assistant Superintendent of Police Saad Arshad, CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat Isa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Jangran, and Muhammad Tahir Malik, General Manager PPAF.

Manager Programmes Salman Ali highlighted that the aim of conducting this event was to enhance sensitivity of people towards issues of differently-abled individuals and create new opportunities for them to excel in every field. They are an equal part of the society and deserve our support in every way possible, he said.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat Isa said, “Our objective is to evoke sensitivity amongst people regarding the various problems faced by the differently- abled individuals.

“Our primary focus is to improve access for them in all facets of life whether it is access to health, education or recreational activities. We need to ensure that these special individuals have a much stronger role to play in the future and have the ability to carve a sustainable future for themselves.”

Member Provincial Assembly Munawar Wassan acknowledged and appreciated the work of the MRDO and the PPAF in the Khairpur district.

He said such initiatives would directly contribute to improving the social-economic condition of people with disabilities. He stressed the need to increase such interventions in the near future to facilitate more people.

The ASP and the ADC also shared their views and appreciated the sincere efforts of the MRDO and PPAF in this regard.