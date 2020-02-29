Gang of ATM robbers arrested

RAWALPINDI: In a major action on part of Rawalpindi police, two member dacoits gang has been arrested who used to rob people coming out of ATM. The arrested culprits were also accused of killing a citizen (Arsalan) few days back outside an ATM in the limits of New Town police station.

Following the killing of the citizen, CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas taking notice of the killing assigned SP Rawal to arrest this gang.

The culprits are reportedly accomplice in various robberies and dacoity crimes. Police also recovered weapons and motorcycle from the detainee culprits.

The arrest of the ATM robbers had become mystery for police as ASP New Town and SHO New Town headed by SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal after hectic exercise traced the culprits and arrested them.

The culprits will be shifted to jail for identity parade. After identity parade, investigation process will be proceeded.

The CPO Rawalpindi also lauded efforts of SP Rawal, ASP New Town and SHO New Town for detention of the culprits.