Words matter in reporting on coronavirus

Islamabad : The vocabulary used for reporting on a new disease like COVID-2019, about which little scientific information is currently available, has the potential to either encourage people to get screened, tested and quarantined, or stigmatize them to the extent that they not only hide their illness but also avoid getting prompt medical care.

Recognizing the need to disseminate COVD-19-related information in a manner that prevents fueling of fear and stigma and empowers people to take effective actions for their safety, the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), Unicef, and the World Health Organization (WHO) have prepared a very timely checklist offering communication tips for the media at a time when the 'infodemic' of misinformation, rumours, and misconceptions is spreading quicker than the outbreak itself. The socument also includes recommendations from the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, READY Network.

According to the document, words with a negative connotation that perpetuate existing stereotypes, strengthen false associations between the disease and other factors, create fear, or dehumanise those who acquire the disease can drive people away from getting themselves screened, tested and quarantined. Using criminalizing or dehumanizing terminology creates the impression that those with the disease have somehow done something wrong or are less human than the rest.

Some of the dos and don’ts on language when talking about COVID-19, as mentioned in the checklist, are reproduced below:

Do talk about COVID-19; do not attach locations or ethnicity to the disease—this is not a ‘Wuhan Virus,’ ‘Chinese Virus’ or ‘Asian Virus.’ The official name for the disease was deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatization: the ‘co’ stands for Corona, ‘vi’ for virus, ‘d’ for disease, and 19 has been added because the disease emerged in 2019.

Do talk about ‘people who have COVID-19,’ ‘people who are being treated for COVID-19,’ ‘people who are recovering from COVID-19’ or ‘people who died after contracting COVID- 19.’ Do not refer to people with the disease as ‘COVID-19 cases’ or ‘victims.’

Do talk about ‘people who may have COVID-19’ or ‘people who are presumptive for COVID-19.’ Do not talk about ‘COVID-19 suspects’ or ‘suspected cases.’

Do talk about people ‘acquiring’ or ‘contracting’ COVID-19; do not talk about people ‘transmitting COVID-19,’ ‘infecting others,’ or ‘spreading the virus’ as it implies intentional transmission and assigns blame.

Do speak accurately about the risk from COVID-19, based on scientific data. Do not repeat or share unconfirmed rumours, and avoid using hyperbolic language designed to generate fear like ‘plague,’ ‘apocalypse,’ etc.

Do talk positively and emphasize the effectiveness of prevention and treatment measures. For most people, this is a disease they can overcome by taking simple steps for safety.

Do emphasise the effectiveness of adopting protective measures to prevent acquiring the new Coronavirus, as well as early screening, testing and treatment. Do not emphasize or dwell on the negative, or messages of threat.

Misconceptions, rumours and misinformation about COVID-19 are contributing to stigma and discrimination, which are known to hamper response efforts. Sharing additional communication tips, the document calls for correcting misconceptions while acknowledging that people’s feelings and behaviour are very real even if the underlying assumption is false. Challenging myths, sharing sympathetic narratives, and communicating encouragement for those who are on the frontlines of the response to this outbreak can help alleviate the fear of communities. As stated in the document, “facts, not fear, will stop the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the document, the level of stigma associated with COVID-19 is based on three factors: 1) it is a disease that’s new and for which there are still many unknowns; 2) we are often afraid of the unknown; and 3) it is easy to associate that fear with ‘others.’ All these factors combine to create anxiety and fear while fueling stigma.

“Stigma can be heightened by insufficient knowledge about how COVID-19 is transmitted and treated, and how to prevent infection. In response, prioritise the collection, consolidation and dissemination of accurate country- and community-specific information about affected areas, individual and group vulnerability to COVID- 19, treatment options and where to access health care and information. Use simple language and avoid clinical terms. Social media is useful for reaching a large number of people with health information at relatively low cost,” the document recommends.

One important lesson that Pakistan needs to specifically draw from the document is to “create an environment in which COVID-19 and its impact can be discussed and addressed openly, honestly and effectively. The media needs to be fed with factual and accurate information about the disease by a single source, rather than multiple channels. “What works is building trust in health services and advice, showing empathy with people who are affected, understanding the disease, and adopting effective measures so people can help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.