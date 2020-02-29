NUST hosts youth dialogue on generation equality

Islamabad : With a view to inspiring youth to harness their full potential through leveraging generation equality, the UN Women Pakistan, in collaboration with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), organised a ‘Youth Dialogue on Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future’ at the university’s main campus here on Friday.

Graced by the presence of Regional Director of UN Women for Asia & the Pacific, Mohammad Naciri, as chief guest, the dialogue was in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is grounded in Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. The event was held at the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration & Platform for Action which was ratified in 1995 and endorsed by 189 governments at the ‘4th World Conference on Women held in Beijing,’ China and powered by the 21st century women’s movements. In his remarks, Mohammad Naciri said that gender equality and women empowerment are the backbone of a progressive society. He maintained that the UN Women’s campaign of ‘Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future,’ calls for equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end to sexual harassment and violence against women, healthcare services that respond to their needs, and women’s equal participation in political life and in decision-making in all spheres of life.