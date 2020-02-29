Mobile making starts in Pakistan

KARACHI: Infinix, a leading Chinese smartphone-maker, has become the first international brand to manufacture its products in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

“Fully aligning with the country’s initiative of "Made in Pakistan", the company keeps growing its investment to contribute to turn the country into a regional tech hub, and it just got one step further towards its mission and local commitment to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity,” Infinix said in its statement.

The company said it fulfilled its aim of playing its role in empowering the local labour, and particularly women, as 60 percent of the workforce working in the Infinix Pakistan factory are women.

Commenting on the company mission, Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan said, “Infinix’s vision as a company is to enrich our customer’s experiences, whether it is through our products, or what goes in their manufacturing”.

The company said it had currently been marked as the largest mobile phone production and assembling company in Pakistan and its existing factory had a capacity of producing three million units per year.