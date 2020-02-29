CAS praises kabaddi team’s performance

KARACHI: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan met Pakistan kabaddi team at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on Friday, a PAF press release said.

He felicitated the team for winning Kabaddi World Cup 2020 which was held at Lahore recently. “Interacting with the players, the Air Chief lauded the performance of players who brought laurels to the country by winning the biggest event in the sport which is very popular in the rural areas of Pakistan,” it added.

He further said that winning the final against arch-rivals India was icing on the cake which made the whole nation proud. He added that it was a proud moment for PAF, as seven players including the captain Chief Warrant Officer Muhammad Irfan, are part of the PAF, also the national champions. The Air Chief also awarded cash incentives to the national heroes, the press release said.