PTI rally vows to defend motherland against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Expressing solidarity with the armed forces of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters vowed to defend motherland against any aggression by India in future with full strength and said that surprise will again be given by Pak-Air Force like swift retort on February 27, 2019.

A rally to commemorate February 27 of last year’s shooting of Indian fighter jets and capture of enemy pilot, was organised outside National Press Club, which was led by PTI leader and former National Assembly candidate from NA-5 (Upper Dir) Naveed Anjum Khan. Women also participated in the rally.

Participants of the rally were holding placards, banners and flags and chanted slogans in favour of Pak-armed forces, Air Force and against India.

Addressing on the occasion Naveed Anjum Khan said February 27 was a historic day, when our swift retort surprised enemy and crushed its arrogance. It is important that while India was divided but Pakistan nation spoke in one voice and demonstrated exemplary spirit of unity against the aggressor.

“Pakistan in a befitting response not only proved its capability, strength and skill to defend our boarders beyond doubt but its professionalism was also acknowledged by the enemy himself,” he said. Naveed Khan said it was Pakistan’s response that Modi did not dare attack again.

“If Modi repeated any misadventure, he will taste another cup of Pak-Fauj Tea,” the PTI leaders vowed. ‘Pak-Fauj Tea’ was also served to people and sweet distributed on the occasion.