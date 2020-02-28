Spring is in the air!

Though it’s still chilly in the evenings and warm clothing is needed, Spring is in the air and what a welcome season it is after a bitterly long and cold winter such as has been our lot this year all over the country. The sun is bright and warm - it is the time of new beginnings – fresh leaves have begun to appear on trees; animals that had hibernated during winter are out and about, while those which migrated begin to return - the earth is coming to life to again. Farmers and gardeners are planting seeds for the coming months; gardens are being revamped, cleared out and made to look as neat and clean as possible, so when the flowers which are slowly peeping out are in full bloom there will be many different ones to enjoy. When nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also. It gladdens the heart and soothes the mind to see so much beauty in our surroundings and makes us wish spring could last forever!

Some of the trees and bushes which are in bloom these days - but are yet to reach their full potential - are the yellow jasmine – considered a harbinger of the season; a ‘gul mohar’ or ‘flame of the forest’ here and there and of course the different fruit trees – including the ornamental cherry – most of which are ready to burst into full bloom with their pink, white and mauve blossoms. After the denuded look most of these trees present in winter, their new and splendid appearance will be a joy to behold, dotted around green areas; in gardens and growing along the roads, while the best display is to be seen near the Rawal Dam where they grow in profusion.

These days even the flowering weeds will be a sight for sore eyes as their flowers grow in profusion all over untended land and open spaces – the dreaded yellow dandelion making a splash of colour with its bright yellow flowers though it becomes quite a nuisance for gardeners when it seeds, as they are blown far and wide. But although it is maligned, it is an edible weed, both leaves and flowers making for a tasty bite when cooked.

Apart from the foliage, the clear sky; fluffy white clouds; forbidden kites floating in the breeze with young boys having the time of their life even though they may be arrested; birds chirping while they are busy building their nests; the gentle breeze - all add to the charm of this season, so it is to be enjoyed while it lasts.

Happy Spring, readers!