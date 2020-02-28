Rain may play spoilsport in PSL matches

Islamabad : While forecasting rainfall in Islamabad and Rawalindi until Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the precipitation can play a spoilsport in the Pakistan Super League matches in Rawalpindi.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shamsabad, Rawalpindi, is to host Peshawar Zalmi-Lahore Qalandars match on February 28 and Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi on February 29.

“The PSL matches on Friday and Saturday in Rawalpindi are likely to be disturbed,” the spokesman for the PMD said.

According to him, a westerly weather system is likely to persist in upper parts of the country until Saturday.

Under the influence of that weather system, wind-thunderstorm with rain (few hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Gujrat, Sialkot today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), while rain with dust raising winds and dust storm can fall in DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Friday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram and Kohat until Saturday and in Bannu, D I Khan until Friday.