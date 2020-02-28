Gold down Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs300 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices dropped to Rs94,450 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved down by Rs257 to Rs80,976. In the international market, rates dropped $3 to $1,645 per ounce. However, prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.