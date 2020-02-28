CCPO urged to probe murder case

Former superintendent Kashana, Afshan Latif, staged a protest at Faisal Chowk on Thursday and filed an application with the CCPO to register a murder case of Iqra Kainaat Ilyas.

Afshan Latif reminded him that after the Kashana scandal came to the fore, she repeatedly pointed out on television, social media and print media that life of Iqra Kainaat Ilyas, the girl who was used as a witness against her, though only once, was in danger and needed protection. Unfortunately, nothing was done to protect her life and on February 5, she died in mysterious circumstances at Bilqees Edhi Home in Township.

In the application, she said that the Edhi Home staff did not even give the girl’s body a ghusl (bath) and were ready to bury her like that. “This murder must be investigated,” she mentioned in the application to the CCPO.

In an FIR police registered on December 17, it was mentioned that Iqra’s husband Abid forced her to take poison but her death certificate says her death was natural. Police did not take any action against Abid.

In the application, Afshan Latif said that she wrote all this in a letter to the chief justice earlier. “I pray you oversee the investigation of this murder yourself and give due punishment to the culprit,” she pleaded with the CCPO.