JI protest against India today

LAHORE:JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim has called for staging countrywide protest demonstrations on Friday (today) against genocide of Muslims in India by the BJP government, particularly recent clashes in Delhi.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Thursday, he said minorities particularly Muslims were being victimised across India on the direction of BJP-RSS-led government. The goons of Hindutva, he added, were given free hand to burn and destroy mosques, houses of Muslims. Mobs of Hindus were allowed to start deadliest violence against Muslims in Delhi on the occasion of US President Donald Trump just to crush their peaceful protest against controversial citizenship law, he added. Criticising the silence of international community on Muslim genocide in world so-called biggest democracy, he said the world must take steps to protect the right of the minorities in India.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said expecting any positive outcome from Donald Trump mediation offer on Kashmir was like a living in fools’ paradise. India had abrogated the special status of held Jammu and Kashmir a few days after Trump’s offer on Kashmir, he said.