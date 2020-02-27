Egyptian general calls on PM, COAS

ISLAMABAD: Gen Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, Egyptian Commander-in-Chief and Minister for Defence and Military Production, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues. Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the close, cordial relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

The Prime Minister recalled his meetings with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Makkah and New York during 2019 and underscored the shared commitment of the leadership in the two countries to deepen bilateral collaboration in diverse fields. He also reiterated the resolve to take Pakistan-Egypt relations to a new level.

In the context of enhanced high-level exchanges, the Prime Minister added that he looked forward to President Sisi’s visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Prime Minister dilated in detail on the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown and communications blockade which had continued since August 5 and severely impacted the lives of over 8 million Kashmiris. He stressed that implementation of the UNSC resolutions remained the only way for peaceful solution of the dispute.

The Prime Minister underlined that the RSS-inspired BJP government’s extremist and discriminatory policies were not only targeting India’s minorities, but also imperiling peace and security in the region.

Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed conveyed the cordial greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Noting the strong Egypt-Pakistan bilateral relations, he expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programs and joint exercises. Gen. Zaki Mohamed reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhance high-level exchanges and further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

Meanwhile Egyptian delegation headed by General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed also met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defence and security cooperation were discussed. Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence. The visiting dignitary appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Army and achievements in combating terrorism.