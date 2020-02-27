Punjab Martial Arts Games 2020 begin

LAHORE: Punjab Martial Arts Games Lahore 2020 exploded into action at a colourful inaugural ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Secretary YASAT Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Environment Punjab and Chairman National Muay Thai Federation Zahid Hussain were the guests of honour at the opening ceremony. They also unveiled the championship trophy amid the spectacular fireworks show.

Talking to media, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports Ehsan Bhutta said it’s an exceptional martial arts event because ten championships are being conducted simultaneously for the first time in the history of Pakistan. “A large number of over 500 male and female athletes will be in action in 60 different categories during the 3-day sports extravaganza”.

He said that Punjab Martial Arts Games is definitely a big platform and athletes from all parts of country will show their potential in their respective game during the mega event.

Bhutta further said: “Punjab govt is oranising sports events regularly to provide maximum opportunities to youngsters. Recently we organized 9-team Kabaddi World Cup quite successfully and fortunately Pakistan clinched the world kabbadi title for the first time at home ground”.

Zahid Hussain, in his media talk lauded the participation of such a large number of martial arts athletes in Punjab Martial Arts Games. “The way Sports Board Punjab is holding regular sports competitions we can expect that sports culture will flourish in the province”.

He expressed his hope that martial arts games will prove to be very helpful in improving physical and mental health of young generation.

Later, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta distributed prizes among the prominent performers on the first day. He also awarded shield to secretaries of all participating martial arts federations and associations. DSO Nadeem Qaiser also presented a souvenir to Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta.

Divisional and District Sports Office Lahore is organizing the mega Punjab Martial Arts Games Lahore 2020 with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab till Feb 28, 2020. The players from across the country are demonstrating their skills during the 3-day games.