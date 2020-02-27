close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

Tevta students grab top positions

Lahore

A
APP
February 27, 2020

LAHORE:The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) students bagged top three positions out of 24 projects presented in National Startup Summit held in the National Incubation Centre (NIC), LUMS, on Wednesday.

According to a Tevta spokesperson, Tevta teams from Government College of Technology (GCT) Bhakkar devised Smart Blind Stick. GCT Layyah devised CNC Milling Router and the GCT Taxila devised 3D Printer, products displaying smart use of artificial intelligence (AI). The teams from University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, COMSATS University Lahore and National College of Business Administration and Economics Lahore participated in the summit. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman while expressing his appreciation for the teams said that bagging top three positions by Tevta was an achievement.

