‘PS-52 by-elections will decide new CM’

SUKKUR: The PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and former chief minister Sindh Dr Arbab Ghulam Raheem have said the PS-52 Umerkot by-elections would decide the new chief minister and not just an MPA.
Addressing a press conference in Umerkot, Dr Arbab Ghulam Raheem said if he wins the by-elections of PS-52 Umerkot, he would once again become the chief minister. Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim is the PTI's candidate, while Grand Democratic Alliance is also supporting him in the by-elections. He expressed the confidence that in the presence of SSP Umerkot Aijaz Sheikh, the election could be held fair and transparent. The by-elections would be held on March 17
Dr Arbab Raheem also thanked Haleem Adil Sheikh for nominating him as the CM Sindh and said the announcement might cause a break of heart to his opponents. He said the voters of PS-52 would not vote for the PPP candidate Syed Ameer Ali Shah, s/o late PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah.
Haleem Adil Sheikh said the IGP Sindh had written a letter to the election commission asking for transferring SSP Aijaz Sheikh.
