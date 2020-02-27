Ehsaas meeting on data analytics

Islamabad: To develop a better understanding of the existing capacity within the country regarding data analytics, Ehsaas convened a consultative meeting on ‘Big Data Analytics’ with the key stakeholders on Wednesday.

The meeting provided an opportunity to develop a better understanding of the existing capacity and how it can be leveraged to design and implement, accelerated and lasting social protection and poverty alleviation initiatives under the overarching Ehsaas framework.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation / Chairperson BISP chaired the meeting. Big Data Analytics are key to Ehsaas framework as their use enables important insights from programmatic data, enhancing the accuracy of decision-making processes for various Ehsaas programs, initiatives and policy actions.

During the meeting, experts shared their practical experiences and innovative thoughts on big data from different perspectives including data models, computing paradigms, analytics, information sharing and privacy, automated algorithms and current data management trends in terms of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Dr. Nishtar remarked, “Ehsaas recognises the incredible value of big data analytics with prospect of transforming programmatic data into actionable insights for managing the design, targeting, budgeting and ensuring quality considerations for multi-sectoral Ehsaas interventions.”

She emphasised, “Big data analytics for Ehsaas must reflect on the multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder construct of the Ehsaas strategy that offers wide ranging antipoverty solutions.” The consultation brought together experts from multilaterals, private sector and government officials. The discussion will help inform how data analytics can be used to manage big data under Ehsaas.