Punjab asks Centre not to extend Nawaz Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in a letter, has informed the federal government to approach the trial court and request it not to extend the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Wednesday.

"We have sent a letter to the federal government. Now they will take action," the law minister said and added that the provincial government has recommended the centre to approach the court in this matter. Sources within the law ministry confirmed that a letter has been sent to the federal government.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said no headway in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif in the last sixteen weeks indicates that he is reasonably well and the decision of the Punjab cabinet to provide no extension to his bail is justified.

In a statement, the minister said Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports or coronavirus were not discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan in her meeting with the PM on Wednesday. The issues discussed in the meeting were expansion of Sehat Insaf Card and development projects in Punjab. The PM wants to scale up services in the Sehat Insaf Card programme and include government employees in the beneficiaries. She said a briefing was given to the PM on development of new hospitals in Punjab.