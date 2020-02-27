Indus Motor Company wins award

KARACHI: The Global Compact Network Pakistan (GCNP) has conferred the first prize of “Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award 2019” to Indus Motor Company (IMC) in the category of multinational companies, a statement said on Wednesday.

This prestigious award is granted in recognition of integrating 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and for embracing the sustainable development goals (SDGs), it added.

Winning this prestigious award fifth time in a row signifies IMC’s continuous commitment towards its objective of enhancing quality of life and contributing towards a healthier future in complete alignment with the UN’s SDGs.

Ali Asghar Jamali, chief executive officer of IMC, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by GCNP for our dedication to maintain the best practices across our business operations.”

“The acknowledgement not only motivates us further to continue our mission in line with the UNGC principles, but also maximises our support to SDGs,” he added.