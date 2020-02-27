Slain journalist laid to rest

MINGORA: A local journalist, Javedullah Khan, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen the previous day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shakardarrah village of the Matta tehsil of the Swat district on Wednesday.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including journalists, attended the funeral of the deceased who was bureau chief of an Urdu-language daily, Ausaf and younger brother of Al-Jazeera TV producer, Hameedullah Khan.

Strict security arrangements had been put in place during the last funeral rites of the deceased. A contingent of the police presented salute to the coffin of the slain journalist.

Upper Swat Superintendent of Police, Bakhtzada Khan, placed a floral wreath on the grave of the newsperson.

It may be mentioned here that late Javedullah was the 12th member of his unfortunate family who fell victim to terrorism.