Lawyers of Kashmiri students attacked inside Indian court

ISLAMABAD: A team of three lawyers from Bengaluru, India, who had gone to Dharwad in north Karnataka to represent three Kashmiri students charged with sedition were heckled, shouted at and threatened by Hindu extremists.

Talib Majeed, Basit Asif Sofi and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, studying at a private college in Hubballi district of Karnataka were arrested last week for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video on social media, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian police arrested them on demand of Hindu extremist organisations. The Bengaluru-based lawyers, who were taken amid heavy security to the Dharwad court, came under attack and Hindu RSS-BJP and VHP terror members damaged their car.

Hindu communal Lawyers groups held a demonstration against them near the court, while local right-wing activists shouted go back and Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans. The report also adds that the vehicles of the lawyers were also damaged when they reached the court.

The lawyers had to return to Bengaluru as they were not able to file the bail applications on behalf of their clients after disruptions inside and outside the court, an Indian media news network said.

A lawyer, who was part of the team, told media that they went to Hubbali to collect the FIR and other documents, but were forced to return empty-handed.