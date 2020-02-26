Saudi court sentences 8

RIYADH: A Saudi criminal court on Tuesday sentenced one citizen to death and seven others to jail on charges of treason and spying for the kingdom’s arch-nemesis Iran, state television reported.

The Saudi sentenced to death was accused of "betraying his country and offering intelligence to Iran", Al-Ekhbariya television said on Twitter.

Seven others were sentenced to a total jail term of 58 years for having "associated and cooperated with people working in the embassy of Iran", it added. Saudi Arabia snapped diplomatic relations with Iran following 2016 attacks by demonstrators on its missions in Iran after the kingdom executed revered cleric Sheikh Nimr-al-Nimr.